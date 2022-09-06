Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch: Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Chennai for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Aishwarya Rai made jaws drop in black ethnic attire with her hair left open. She wore an emerald studded neckpiece to accentuate her look. Bollywood diva looked mesmerising in black bindi as she greeted the paps stationed outside the stadium.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan, Jodhaa Akbar And More: 5 Looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan That Prove She's Bollywood Royalty For The Ages

Fans dropped heart and heart-eye emojis for Aishwarya Rai. They showered her with immense love and admiration in the viral videos. One of the users wrote, “Queen Aishwarya at Ponniyin Selvan Trailer launch event.” Another user wrote, “Most pretty women.” Several others hailed her simplicity and also called her gorgeous.

Trisha chose a pink silk saree for the occasion, while Mani Ratnam kept things casual in a checkered shirt and pants. Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are also anticipated to attend the celebration with the whole cast and crew of the historical drama, in addition to the team.

The first installment titled Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS- I will be released in theatres on September 30. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others.

