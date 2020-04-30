Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and late actor Irrfan Khan were seen together on screen in 2015 film Jazbaa directed by Sanjay Gupta. On Wednesday, Aishwarya expressed grief over the demise of her co-star. She shared a heartfelt note for the brightest and the most genuine friend. Bachchan took to Instagram and wrote, “Heartbreaking news…so saddened to hear about the demise of my dear friend Irrfan…the brightest, most genuine, humble, kind, and eventually bravest soul.. May he Rest in Peace,” she wrote in the story. She also expressed solidarity with Irrfan’s wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayan. “God Bless Much love and strength to Sutapa, Babil, Ayan and his loved ones at this very difficult time,” she further wrote. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Mother Wanted Him to be a Teacher, Reveals Childhood Friend Haider Ali Zaidi

In an Instagram post, Aishwarya shared a pic of her with her daughter and Irrfan. She wrote, “✨May your Soul Rest in Peace my dear friend Irrfan… like we said.. We Keep it Real… Always…✨God Bless✨”. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh Pay Last Respect to Irrfan Khan, PeeCee Says 'You Fought Like a Warrior'

Take a look:

Aishwarya and Irrfan’s chemistry in Jazbaa was appreciated by audiences as well as critics at the time of the release of the film.

Irrfan Khan’s last rites were performed at the Versova cemetery at 3pm on Wednesday. The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer neuroendocrine tumour. He was 54. During his last moments, he recalled his mother Saeeda Begum and said to his wife Sutapa that he felt his mother was close to him. He even said that he is certain that he has lost the battle and he is going to die. He said, “She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas”.

Irrfan was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health.