Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Latest Pics: Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to mesmerise with her looks and she did it again! The actress who will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 was travelling with the star cast of the film to promote it. Aishwarya Rai looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a red Anarkali suit as she travelled to Hyderabad with Trisha Krishnan, AR Rahman, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi. Aishwarya shared pictures in ethnic attire on her Instagram handle and her fans cannot keep calm.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparks Pregnancy Rumours AGAIN, Fans Say 'Good News Soon' - Watch Viral Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a red Anarkali kurta with full-length sleeves, heavy gold embellishments and taar work throughout the outfit, a flowy layered ghera, and a fitted cut emphasizing her body. She paired it with matching red leggings and a georgette dupatta that had wide gold patti borders embroidered on it. Statement rings, strappy peep-toe heels, a gold Kundan bracelet, a layered necklace, and matching earrings were the finishing touches Aishwarya added to her ethnic look. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches Rajinikanth's Feet at Trailer Launch in Chennai - Watch Viral Video

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN MESMERISES IN RED ETHNIC ATTIRE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Hindi Trailer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini is The Highlight of Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus - Watch Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ethnic look garnered immense love and admiration. Her fans dropped hearts, heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users said, “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always.” Another user wrote, “Nandini (Vengeance Has A Beautiful Face).” Several others called her gorgeous and beautiful. One of the users also said, “No one comes closer, The OG.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a dual character in Ponniyin Selvan: I. One is Nandini, the Pazhuvoor queen and Aditha Karikalan’s love interest while the other is a deaf and mute mother of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. Ponniyin Selvan: I is slated for release in theatres on September 30.

What do you think about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red look?