Home

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Refuses To Recall Her Relationship with Salman Khan, ‘It’s From Past…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Refuses To Recall Her Relationship with Salman Khan, ‘It’s From Past…’

Bollywood diva Aishwarya was reportedly in a relationship with Salman Khan back in 1999. Now, an old video of the actress has been making rounds on the internet, that showed she was not interested in disclosing her equation with Salman Khan.

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had reportedly been in a relationship with Salman Khan after their movie Hum Dil De Chuke was released in 1999. However, in 2012 an interview with Simi Garewal on her popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal invited Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her show, where Simi tried her best to excavate information about her equation with Salman Khan. However, her old interview had recently resurfaced on social media which has been gaining the mass attention of the audience. Read along.

Trending Now

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Equation with Salman Khan

In her old interview with Simi Garewal, Aishwarya Rai was asked to look back at the Salman episode objectively’. However, on the other hand, Aishwarya Rai was not interested in talking about her past relationship with Salman Khan. The Bollywood diva expressed, “I think I have quite shut it out. I think I wouldn’t want to get into looking at it any which way, especially on a public platform. I really wouldn’t want to (sic).”

You may like to read

Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2012 Interview:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollyville (@bollywille)

‘It’s A Thing From The Past’, Says Aishwarya Rai About Her Equation with Salman Khan

While the conversation between the two continued, Simmi inquired, “Do you feel negative about it? (pointing at her past relationship) (sic).” To this Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added, “I’ve exorcised my demons; it’s a thing of the past; it needs to be left right there (sic).” However, the interviewer again brought up the subject of Aishwarya’s relationship, and yet again the diva refused to comment about her ex-boyfriend.

When questioned about the pain of her past relationship with Salman Khan, Aishwarya stated that she prefers not to discuss certain aspects of her personal life in public. She emphasised that her life includes her family, loved ones, and people she deeply cares about, so there is a clear boundary. She acknowledged the presence of this boundary without denying it.

Aishwarya Rai’s Marriage with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and actor Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Salman was in a relationship with actor Katrina Kaif for a few years before reportedly being with Romanian actor Iulia Vântur for a considerable amount of time.

Although, Aishwarya’s divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan came to the limelight when she unfollowed her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, and on several occasions, Aishwarya never showed up with the Bachchan family. However, it is to be noted that she took down all the divorce rumours with an Instagram on Abhishek’s birthday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.