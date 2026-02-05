Home

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan romantically wishes Abhishek Bachchan, puts seperation rumours to rest with Baby Papa Love...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to share a childhood photo of Abhishek Bachchan and romantically wished him on his 50th birthday, winning the hearts of the netizens.

Amid ongoing speculation about their marriage, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, often regarded as one of Bollywood’s most beautiful couples, are once again in the spotlight. The reason this time is Abhishek Bachchan’s 50th birthday. On the special occasion, Aishwarya took to social media to share a childhood photo of Abhishek and romantically wished him, winning the hearts of fans. She wrote, “Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa (evil eye, cake, hugs and sparkling heart emojis) with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss (sparkles emoji) Stay Golden… Shine on Love (smiling face with hearts, heart and sparkles emojis).

However, her post also sparked mixed reactions online. The actress shared an old childhood picture of Abhishek in which only his eyes are visible, with the rest of his face cropped out. This detail did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed users, leading some to speculate that the cropping may have been unintentional. It appears that Aishwarya may not have realised the framing of the image while posting it.

Despite the chatter, many fans appreciated the warmth of her gesture and saw it as a loving birthday tribute, especially at a time when the couple has been surrounded by separation rumours.

As soon as the post surfaced, social media was flooded with reactions. One fan commented, “Who is this—just the eyes?” Another wrote, “Ma’am, you accidentally posted only half the photo.” Meanwhile, several fans came out in support of the couple. One user commented, “Perfect couple. This is what true love looks like. May you both stay together forever.” Many others wished Abhishek a happy 50th birthday and described Aishwarya’s message as heartfelt and heartwarming.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s love story is nothing short of a film romance. The two grew close while working together on Guru and went on to tie the knot in 2007. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood at the time. Even after marriage, they continued to set couple goals by appearing together at several events and in films. The couple also has a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Speaking about their careers, Aishwarya Rai is a former Miss World and has delivered several superhit films, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Jodhaa Akbar. Abhishek Bachchan has showcased his acting talent in films such as Guru, Yuva, the Dhoom series, and several web projects. Even today, their relationship is often seen as an example of mutual understanding and support. Aishwarya’s recent post reflects that the warmth and affection between the two remain strong even after so many years of marriage.

