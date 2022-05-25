Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Salary: Bollywood’s popular actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her career as a model and won the title of Miss World in 1994. Before becoming an actor, she was a full-time model. Do you know how much she used to earn in her modelling shoots? A copy of Aishwarya’s salary receipt from 1992 has gone viral when she took an assignment. According to the advertising firm Krupa Kreations’ invoice, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to get Rs 1500 for her work. The bill dates back to May 23, 1992, roughly two years before she won the coveted Miss World title in 1994. It showed the work was for a magazine shoot.Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns on Her Mystical Charm in Pastel-Pink Shimmery Gown With Indian Designer on Day 3

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Used to get Rs 1500 For Modelling Assignment

A copy of the bill shared by a Reddit user specifies that Aishwarya, who was “aged about 18 years” at the time, “agreed to work as a model” for a firm called Krupa Kreations for a magazine catalogue shoot. The bill carries her signature at the bottom, and tells that the deal was signed in Mumbai.

A Twitter user named Vimal Upadhyay shared pictures from the magazine shoot on Twitter in a series of tweets, complete with the catalogue photos and the magazine cover. One of the tweets read, "Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue (sic)."

Some more pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from modelling days

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made heads turn on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. This year, she marked her 21st appearance at the Cannes.