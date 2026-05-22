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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves royal vibes in all black with daughter Aaradhya as they jet off for Cannes 2026 - Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves royal vibes in all black with daughter Aaradhya as they jet off for Cannes 2026 – Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen leaving for Cannes 2026 with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan after rumours suggested she might skip the event this year. Their stylish airport appearance has now gone viral online and fans can't keep themselves calm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood’s legendary actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally left for the Cannes Film Festival 2026 from Mumbai on Thursday, alongside daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, after days of rumours claiming she might skip the event this year. The actress looked elegant in an all-black airport outfit, while Aaradhya also twinned with her mother in a coordinated black look. Videos from the airport quickly went viral online as fans expressed excitement over Aishwarya’s much-awaited Cannes appearance. The actress warmly greeted paparazzi, smiled for pictures and even posed with a young fan before entering the airport terminal.

Why were fans worried about Aishwarya Rai skipping Cannes 2026?

Speculation around Aishwarya Rai’s absence started after she was missing from a major promotional campaign shared by L’Oréal Paris for Cannes 2026. The campaign visuals featured ambassadors including Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren, which left many social media users questioning why Aishwarya was not included.

Soon, fans began expressing disappointment online with many believing the actress might not attend the festival this year. Her airport appearance has now ended all rumours while increasing excitement around her upcoming red carpet look.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snubbed from Cannes campaign while Alia Bhatt takes centre stage, netizens REACT angrily, ‘Who raised your…’

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Aishwarya Rai’s airport look grabs attention

For the airport outing Aishwarya chose a structured black blazer detailed with floral sequin embroidery and sharp lapels. The shimmer detailing added glamour to her elegant all-black outfit. She paired the blazer with straight-fit black pants black heeled boots and a black handbag.

Aaradhya Bachchan complemented her mother’s style in black flared jeans and a white-and-black top layered with a black leather jacket. The mother-daughter duo walked hand in hand while making their way through the airport. In one candid moment Aishwarya was also seen informing photographers that someone had lost footwear during the crowd rush outside the airport.

Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s viral video here

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Fans call Aishwarya the ‘Queen of Cannes’ after viral airport appearance

As videos from the airport surfaced online social media users flooded comment sections with excitement over Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes return. Many fans celebrated her appearance after rumours suggested she might skip the festival this year. One user wrote “Finally The QUEEN of Cannes is here” while another commented “The only Cannes look we have been waiting for.”

“Mother of Cannes is coming” another fan wrote. Several users also praised her timeless beauty elegant airport style and graceful bond with Aaradhya Bachchan. Many fans are now eagerly waiting to see Aishwarya Rai’s official red carpet appearance at Cannes 2026.

Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2026: 15 Indian celebrities who will rule the red carpet; From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar

Aishwarya Rai remains one of Cannes’ biggest Indian icons

Aishwarya Rai first attended Cannes Film Festival in 2002 during the premiere of Devdas alongside Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A year later she officially joined L’Oréal Paris as a global ambassador and has since become one of the most recognised Indian celebrities at the international event.

Over the years Aishwarya’s Cannes appearances have consistently created massive buzz online thanks to her dramatic gowns classic sarees bold beauty looks and unforgettable red carpet appearances. Fans across social media often refer to her as the “Queen of Cannes” because of her long-standing association with the festival.

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