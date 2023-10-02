Home

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns ‘Sunheri’ in Golden-Black Shimmery Gown With Long Cape at Paris Fashion Week, Pics

At the Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn’t leave any chance to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at the L’Oréal Paris’ fashion show held by the Eiffel Tower in Paris in a dazzling golden-black glittery gown with sheer panels and sequin detailing, while she accessorised with gold-diamond rings. She shined with the matching cape and debuted her blonde highlights.

Aishwarya is Miss World 1994, an actor, model, philanthropist and brand ambassador for several global brands. Even after almost 30 years of winning Miss World, she continues to shine globally with her beauty. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked among several celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis and more.

‘Walk Your Worth’ is this year’s slogan by L’Oréal Paris. This was the fifth edition of inspiring all women to unapologetically show up in the world and walk towards their destiny in confidence.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stunning pics from Paris Fashion Week:





#AishwaryaRaiBachchan lit up the Eiffel Tower at #Paris Fashion Week, strutting in a dazzling gold gown that left fans awestruck! 🔥💃✨ She truly owned the runway as the ‘#GoldenGirl’ and brought fire and glam to the City of Love. 😍🗼 #AishwaryaRai #ParisFashionWeek… pic.twitter.com/xUsxlZIdWo — InsightRover (@InsightRover) October 2, 2023

