Home

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Hubby Abhishek on 48th Birthday With a Family Picture, Fans Say ‘End of Divorce Rumours’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Hubby Abhishek on 48th Birthday With a Family Picture, Fans Say ‘End of Divorce Rumours’

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, took her wishes to Instagram and posted a heartwarming message for Abhishek Bachchan who turned 48 this year. Take a look at Aishwarya's IG post.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Hubby Abhishek on 48th Birthday With a Family Picture

Mumbai: On the occasion of Abhishek Bachchan’s 48th birthday, his Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a heart-warming family photo and wrote a lovely note to her husband. The Guru couple were seen smiling and posing for the camera with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Recently Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan also extended her wishes on her brother’s birthday and shared the baby image of Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look at what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote on Instagram.

Trending Now

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Her Husband, Good Health and Calm- Check Post

On February 5, 2024, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram account to wish Abhishek Bachchan on his 48th birthday. The post featured two images one showing a selfie where the Bachchan family is all dressed in red outfits and the second picture showed a baby picture of Abhishek Bachchan in black and white. Aishwarya captioned her Instagram post, “🎶✨Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday 🎊🌈with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless🧿🌈💝Shine on!🌟 (sic).”

You may like to read

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Fans React To Aishwarya’s Birthday Post For Abhishek, ‘Ended Divorce Rumours’

Quite lately Abishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been seen going through a rough patch in their relationship when Aishwarya unfollowed her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram and on several occasions she was not spotted at many events with the Bachchan family.

The debate came to an end when Aishwarya was seen attending her daughter’s annual day function where she was spotted with her husband returning home and now fans have commented on her Instagram comment section which seems to bring an end to their divorce rumours.

While fans rushed to give birthday wishes to Abhishek Bachchan, other fans pointed out at their divorce aspect. An Instagram user commented, Slap to those who spread rumors about there divorce (sic).” While the other fan wrote, “Girl ended divorce rumour (crying emojis) (sic).” The third fan commented, “Shared the picture that was good….. Shut down the mouths of the people who were talking about her divorce (sic).”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Married Life

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private wedding ceremony held at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Prateeksha. The couple has appeared together in films like Guru, Dhoom 2, and others. Their first child, Aaradhya, was born on November 16, 2011.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.