The frontline workers such as doctors, police officials, teachers, journalists and sanitisation workers are doing the best to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan paid tribute to all frontline workers by sketching and highlighting 'Thank You'. Aaradhya drew folded hands as a sign of Namaste which included 'Thank You' and 'Stay Safe Stay Home'. Aishwarya took to Instagram to share this beautiful drawing and captioned it as, "my darling Aaradhya's Gratitude and Love".

The sketch also included little Aaradhya holding her dad Abhishek Bachchan and mom Aishwarya’s hands. Also Read - Yuki Bhambri Suggests Increasing Share in Prize Money For Lower-Ranked Players

Have a look here:

The coronavirus has hit everyone across the globe. Staying at home and following the measures are the ways to be safe. The frontline workers have been struggling hard since day one of lockdown, keeping their lives at risk. On Sunday, IAF airplanes and choppers showered petals on hospitals saluting corona warriors. A fleet of military jets comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar flew over Rajpath, Delhi’s centerpiece boulevard, and then, orbited over the city and the national capital region for around 30 minutes from 11 am.

Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the diva recently took part in an online concert I For India that has been organized by a well-known organization. She talked to a well-known physician about the entire matter and regarding the kind of progress that has been made on the same.