Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fake Passport Recovered in Noida, 3 Arrested

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fake passport has been recovered by Uttar Pradesh Police from three foreigners in Noida.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fake Passport Recovered in Noida, 3 Arrested

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s fake passport has been recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida. The PS 1 actor’s image was on the fake passport, according to a police statement. The Uttar Pradesh Police detained three accused fraudsters, out of which two of them are from Nigeria, and one is from Ghana. The police had filed an FIR of fraud on the allegation of a retired Army colonel who was defrauded of Rs 1.81 crore.

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN’S FAKE PASSPORT CASE

In UP’s Noida, 3 foreign nationals including 2 from Nigeria and one from Ghana were arrested on charges of online fraud. Counterfeit currency ($ & €) worth ₹ 11 crore, equipments and fake passport of actress Aishwarya Rai was recovered from them. pic.twitter.com/QKKVDQ48oD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 16, 2022

The police made the bust while investigating online fraud complaint of Rs 1.81 crores lodged by a retired Colonel. Official statement from Noida police. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZejO9Ah70o — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 16, 2022

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida Abhishek Verma stated that police also found USD 3,000 and 10,500 pounds in the possession of the three individuals during the arrest. The police also seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of over Rs 10.76 crore, in addition to dozens of bundles of fake British pound bills and US dollars.

11 SIM cards, 6 mobile phones, laptops, printers, and other devices used by the group in illicit activity have reportedly been seized by the police.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda decided to go on a family outing while supporting Abhishek Bachchan during the Pro Kabaddi match. They cheered for the Guru actor’s team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, with full zeal and fervour.

Watch this space for more updates!