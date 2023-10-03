Home

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans lashed out at Shweta Bachchan for only mentioning Navya Naveli and Jaya Bachchan in gratitude post.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fans Slam Shweta Bachchan For Only Mentioning Navya And Jaya in Gratitude Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fans Lash Out at Shweta Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s charisma at the Paris Fashion Week 2023, surprised her fans as they hailed her ramp walk. However, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s recent Instagram post has infuriated Aishwarya’s fans. Shweta, who also attended the global fashion event wrote a gratitude post dedicated to her family. However, she did not mention Aishwarya, who also walked the ramp. While Navya’s ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week has won accolades, her mother lauded her daughter for her graceful appearance. Shweta also described he emotional state of Jaya Bachchan in the post where Abhishek Bachchan also dropped heart and smiling emojis.

SHWETA BACHCHAN DEDICATES GRATITUDE POST TO JAYA BACHCHAN AND NAVYA NAVELI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

SHWETA BACHCHAN’S PARIS FASHION WEEK POST DRAWS FLAK FROM NETIZENS

She wrote, “All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L’Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional – my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday – like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did – because we’re worth it 😉”. Netizens expressed their outrage on Twitter. A fan handle tweeted, “The Atyachaar of Saas Sasur on Miss World Bahu is Never-ending. Jaya Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan need some serious family counselling.”

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN FANS LASH OUT AT SHWETA AND JAYA BACHCHAN:

Yes she gained weight yes she is will 50 soon but she’s more beautiful and walked better than your zero size 20 30 40+favs Yes her in laws were there in the audience ignored her but she said bi*ces idc I will always more famous than y’all🤌🏾#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/rIV6YylfaO — AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN 💙 (@my_aishwarya) October 2, 2023

The Atyachaar of Saas Sasur on Miss World Bahu is Never-ending.

Jaya Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan need some serious family counselling.#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #ParisFashionWeek2023 @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/dvFI9Eda3S — Tweeting Anshu (@TweetingAnshu) October 3, 2023

