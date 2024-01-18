Home

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Old Model Pics Go Viral On Reddit, Netizens Call It ‘AI-Generated’

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made it to the headlines after fans on Reddit share rare images of the diva in a modelling shoot.

Mumbai: The trending social media website Reddit has been the platform for sharing gossip and revealing statements made in the film industry. In a recent event, users on Reddit were taken aback when unseen pictures of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were posted on the website. For the unversed The Guru actress, during the starting days of her career took modelling jobs alongside actress Sonali Bendre. In 1994 Aishwarya was crowned Miss World and in 1992 the diva was frequently seen in photoshoots. An anonymous user on Reddit shared a string of old images from her modelling days.

Fans Share Old Photos Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Modelling Days

Posting the images on the website, the Reddit user captioned the post, “Lesser-seen Aishwarya pics: I put in the last pic because I was curious if the first model from far left was indeed Aish (Aishwarya Rai) as credited in the magazine (sic).” However, the picture at the last does not show the diva’s face.

Take a look at Old Images Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A few images of Aishwarya showed dazzling in a blue swimsuit at the Miss World 1994 contest, as well as a photo of her in a white outfit posing with supermodel Milind Soman. Additionally, there were some black-and-white photographs of Aishwarya from different photo shoots and catalogue images alongside Sonali Bendre for a clothing brand.

Netizens In Shock After Seeing Aishwarya Rai’s Modelling Shoots

Fans on Reddit flooded the comment section with love and appreciation for the Bollywood diva, a fan commented, “She’s not just pretty..there’s this ’90s supermodel thing going on in her pics…it’s way beyond just being gorgeous. Every photo is giving off serious ’90s Vogue feels (sic).” Another user wrote, “Every single one is so mesmerising but the first one is (heart emojis) (sic).”

Other fans admire the beauty of the actress and another user commented, “The first pic looks Ai generated (sic).” Fans also compared Aishwarya and her daughter resembled the face, “Pic 8 there is such a stark resemblance to Aradhya (sic).”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Professional Front

The Bollywood diva was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I and II where she played the character Mandakini Devi. Legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam directed the film. Aishwarya is mostly seen doing Hindi films. She started her acting career in Mani Ratnam’s directorial Iruvar and her debut Hindi film was Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya which was released in the same year.

