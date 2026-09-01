Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Raksha Bandhan celebration with brother Aditya, Aaradhya offers rare family glimpse

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked Raksha Bandhan with brother Aditya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. A rare photograph from the family gathering has offered a glimpse of their celebrations.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Rakhi with brother Aditya and Aaradhya (PC: Instagram)

The legendary Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan usually keeps her personal life away from the spotlight. That makes the occasional family photograph a special moment for her fans. This Raksha Bandhan brought one such glimpse when her brother Aditya Rai shared a picture from their family gathering on Instagram. The photograph featured Aishwarya with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan along with her mother Vrinda Rai and other family members. The simple celebration gave fans a chance to see the actor away from red carpets and film events. Aditya shared the photograph on August 31 and marked the occasion with a short Raksha Bandhan message.

Aishwarya celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family

The family picture was posted by Aditya Rai on Instagram with the caption “Rakshabandhan2026.” Aishwarya can be seen posing next to her brother while their mother Vrinda sits with the children. Aaradhya is also visible in the frame alongside her grandmother and cousins.

The actor chose a simple white ethnic outfit for the family occasion. She wore her hair open and had sunglasses resting on her head. Aditya opted for an off-white collared T-shirt with blue checked trousers. Shrima was also part of the gathering with her sons Vihaan and Shivansh. She wore a green and pink outfit for the celebration.

Fans react to the rare family picture

The photograph soon attracted attention from fans who were happy to see a glimpse of Aishwarya’s family celebration. Several people left blessings and affectionate messages in the comments. One user called the photograph a lovely family moment while another described them as a blessed family. Others sent wishes and blessings to Aishwarya’s family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Rai (@aditya_.rai)

Who is Aishwarya’s brother Aditya Rai?

Unlike his famous sister Aditya Rai has mostly stayed away from the entertainment industry and public attention. He works as an engineer in the Merchant Navy. Aditya did have an association with Bollywood when he co-produced the 2003 film Dil Ka Rishta. The film starred Aishwarya in the lead role. Their mother Vrinda Rai was also associated with the project as a co-writer.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent work

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II which released in 2023. She played dual roles in the historical drama and shared the screen with Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Nassar, Parthiban and Trisha Krishnan. The actor has not officially announced her next film yet. However she continued to remain in the public eye through her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival in 2026.

Her Cannes appearances included several fashion looks that attracted attention. Among them was a beige gown designed by Fjolla Nila featuring beadwork and crystal detailing along with a dramatic feather cape. She also wore a blue mermaid gown and later appeared in a structured white tuxedo paired with a feathered boa.