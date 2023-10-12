Home

Aishwarya Rai Crops Jaya Bachchan From Family Pic, Shares Amitabh-Aaradhya’s Closeup – Netizens Are Sure About Rift

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added fuel to rift rumours with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan. Check the latest photo from Amitabh Bachchan's birthday.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday on Wednesday, October 11. For the celebration at home, Big B was joined by his children and she took to her Instagram story to share a photo with her nani Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda. On Thursday, Aishwarya Rai posted the same photo of Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan and cropped all of them. As soon as the photo went viral, netizens were sure about the rift between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family. One of the users wrote, “Why did you have to crop the other kids (Navya & Agastya) from the publicly available photo. If you wanted to post just Aradhaya & Big B photo you could have used another one. It’s really tasteless!” Another user asked, “I’m big fan of u Ash.. But y u don’t update on bday of Jaya Bachchan”.

Here’s The Original Family Photo Shared by Navya Naveli Nanda:

Now, check Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. She captioned, “❤️always💝🧿God Blesssss✨”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

When Navya Naveli Nanda Skipped Tagging ‘Mami’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Her Paris Fashion Week 2023 Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week 2023. Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also in Paris for Navya Naveli Nanda’s first-ever ramp walk. She also took to her Instagram to share her photos from the walk and even added Shweta and Jaya’s pics but missed Aishwarya Rai who was also in Paris for the same event. This raised many eyebrows.

