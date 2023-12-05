Home

Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda End Rift Rumours, Arrive Together at The Archies Screening – Watch Viral Videos

The entire Bachchan and the Nanda families were present to support Agastya Nanda at 'The Archies' screening in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda looked glorious. Watch the viral videos here.

The Bachchan family at The Archies screening

The Archies Screening Viral Videos: The Bachchan family finally put an end to the rumours of a rift among them. On Tuesday evening, the whole family arrived together at the special screening of The Archies which is the big film debut for Agastya Nanda, son of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda. The videos and photos from the event are now going viral on social media and the members of the Bachchan family are seen delivering full support to the newest actor among them.

Dressed in all-black avatars, the family included Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Naina Bachchan and the Nandas. Tin Ambani, who is a close family friend, also joined Bachchan at the big screening. While everyone matched their outfits in black, Navya Nanda, sister of Agastya, looked radiant in a stark red-coloured gown. The whole clan gave a shout-out to Agastya and posed for the paparazzi at the red carpet-event.

Check The Viral Video of Bachchan Family from The Archies screening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from the Bachchans, the entire Khan family was also present at the screening to support Suhana Khan. Dad Shah Rukh Khan, with Gauri, Aryan and Abram and the other members of the family cheered for the debutant actress as they posed for the photographers.

Another from the event that’s going viral shows SRK holding his daughter’s hand as they enter the screening venue. The duo look stylish and flaunts a proud moment for the fans. While Suhana was dressed in a bold sparkly red gown, her superstar father left no stone unturned in cheering loudly for his daughter in a customised The Archies-printed t-shirt. The rest of the family members were also dressed in black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

The screening also saw Khushi Kapoor who has joined the rest of the cast members in making her debut with ‘The Archies’. For the special occasion, the little Kapoor wore a golden strapless gown which originally belonged to her late mother, Sridevi. It was a sweet gesture from her side to keep her mother close on the big day and wear a piece from her wardrobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Archies, which will start streaming on Netflix on December 7, follows the journey of a fictional music band. Apart from Agastya, Suhana, and Khushi, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is based on the Archies Comics.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.