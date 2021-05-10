Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai took to social media on Sunday night sharing a couple of unseen pictures with her daughter Aaradhya. The actor shares the images on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Writes 'Help me God' in Latest Tweet, Tells Fans That Their Love is His Strength

The first picture showed baby Aaradhya sleeping on Aishwarya’s arms as she kisses her forehead. Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote, ”MY LOVE…MY LIFE…ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, UNCONDITIONALLY.” Several fans took to the comment section dropping heart emojis and wishing Mother’s Day to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor. Also Read - God Like Incarnations! Amitabh Bachchan Shares Appeciation Note For Doctors From Hospital

The second picture featured not just Aaradhya but also Aishwarya’s mother and father. ”LOVE OF MY LIFE,” she wrote. Fans took to the comment section of Aishwarya’s post showering love. ”Wow that’s a great pic,” one of her fans wrote. The comment section is filled with heart emojis.

Aishwarya is not really very active on social media. She does not share pictures frequently. On Valentine’s Day this year, Aish shared a selfie with Aaradhya back then and wrote, “Love you eternally, infinitely, and unconditionally my darling angel Aaradhya.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were blessed with their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. Abhishek and Aishwarya celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary last month. The two could not be together on the occasion as Abhishek was shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi in Lucknow while Aishwarya was in Mumbai. Back then too, Aishwarya posted a screenshot of a video call with her hubby and dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the comedy-drama Fanney Khan (2018). She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan.