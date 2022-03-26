Aishwaryaa Drop Dhanush’s Name: Superstar Rajinikanth‘s daughter Aishwaryaa has dropped the name of her estranged husband Dhanush from her social media bio, three months after announcing their split. After a cordial Twitter discussion last week, it appears that Aishwaryaa does not want to give followers false hope of her reunion with South star Dhanush.Also Read - Dhanush Calls Estranged Wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth a 'Friend,' Leaving Netizens Disappointed

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Twitter handle used to be @ash_r_dhanush, but she has now changed it to @ash_rajinikanth, with her current username Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Her Instagram handle has also been changed from @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush to @aishwaryarajini, and her username is now Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Dhanush praised Aishwarya Rai on the release of her new song “Payani” on Twitter last week. He referred to his ex-wife as a ‘friend’ in a tweet. It read, “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless.”

My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”,an extraordinary true love story,produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes pic.twitter.com/zqDH2BkQme — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) March 21, 2022

Aishwarya and Dhanush announced their separation in January with a joint statement that read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all 🙂 God speed.”

