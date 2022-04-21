Pan Masala Row: A pan masala brand had shared a new advertisement that included Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and the new joinee Akshay Kumar. The three endorsed the pan masala brand’s elaichi – a surrogate advertisement. However, Akshay received backlash from netizens for promoting the same and signing a deal with a pan masala brand. Later, he appologised and stepped out of the deal. Amidst this, Ajay Devgn, who has been associated with the brand since a long time, opened up and defended the celebs associated with it.Also Read - Nysa Devgn Wears Sexy Black Bralette With Hot Leather Pants on Her Birthday, Fan Says 'Bahot Sundar Ho'

As per a media report, during the press interactions for Runway 34, when Ajay Devgn was asked about the advertisement, he defended himself by calling it a personal choice. "When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don't want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold", Ajay had said to News18.

Ajay Devgn's statement invited trolls and one of the users wrote, "Saala, elaichi khaane zubaan kesari kaise hogi?".

Akshay Kumar had tweeted, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with the brand. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”