Ajay Devgn And Kajol Twin in Black at Drishyam 2 Screening, Fans Say ‘Bawaal Couple’ – Watch Viral Clip

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. The star cast of the film watched the movie with their partners on Thursday at a special screening that was organized in Mumbai. Ishita had actor and husband Vatsal Sheth with her, and Shriya Saran had husband Andrei Koscheev with her. While Kajol and Ajay made heads turn as they twinned in all-black. Fanaa actor mesmerised us with her black sheer saree with a lovely red border and handcrafted motifs on it. Kajol wore a black sleeveless blouse with her saree. She wore enormous, bulky gold jhumkas and let her hair open and accentuated her look with bright red lipstick. Ajay Devgn, on other hand, was dressed in all-black and looked stylish as Kajol held his hands. He was dressed in a black high-neck tee, black leather jacket, and black pants.

WATCH KAJOL-AJAY DEVGN’S VIRAL CLIP AT DRISHYAM 2 SCREENING

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video went viral in no time and received immense love and admiration from fans. They dropped heart and fire emojis for Ajay Devgn and Kajol. One of the users called them a legend. Another user wrote, “Bawaal couple.” Fans loved how they twinned in black. One of the users also wrote, “Bawal Am melting here 😢 so stunning hottt😍😍.”

Abhishek Pathak’s directorial Drishyam 2 stars Akshaye Khanna who plays Inspector General Tarun Ahlawat, who will reopen the murder investigation. In the 2015 movie Drishyam, Ajay played Vijay, who fooled everyone into thinking that his family had taken a vacation. This was a clever ruse to prevent his family from being charged with murder. Shriya plays his wife and Ishita, his daughter.

