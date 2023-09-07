Home

Ajay Devgn Announces His Next With R Madhavan And Jyothika

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's forthcoming supernatural thriller will also mark Jyothika's return to Hindi cinema after a long gap of 25 years. She was last seen in Priyadarshan's Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1997.

Ajay Devgn announces his next. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn has announced his next with R Madhavan on the auspicious occasion of Krisha Janmashtami. Touted to be a supernatural thriller, the yet-to-be-titled flick will also feature Jyothika in a significant role. The venture produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathal will be helmed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for Bollywood dramas such as Super 30, Queen, and Goodbye. Along with announcing the movie, the makers have also revealed its release date. The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on March 8, 2024.

Ajay Devgn’s production banner, Ajay Devgn FFilms took to their official handle to share the excitement. They wrote in the caption, “Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the announcement poster read, “A nail-biting, yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika is set to release theatrically on 8th March 2024. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the untitled edge-the-seat thriller promises to redefine the genre. The film will also mark the Hindi film debut of actress Janki Bodiwala. Presented by Jio Studio, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathal and directed by Vikas Bahl. The music is by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad).”

Check out the post below:

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The movie will further mark Jyotika’s return to Hindi cinema after a long gap of 25 years. She last appeared in Priyadarshan’s Bollywood drama, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1997, which was also her debut Hindi film.

Additionally, the supernatural thriller film will also mark the B-town debut of Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Professional Commitments

Ajay Devgn will also be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s next. He will be seen sharing the screen with his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha in the project expected to be out on February 9, 2024. Furthermore, he has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, and Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in the lineup.

On the other hand, R Madhavan has Shiv Rawail’s The Railway Man waiting to be released.

