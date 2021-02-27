Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi on Saturday in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will be essaying a significant role in the film also starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released earlier this week and had gone viral. Alia’s role has left everyone spellbound. The film reunites Devgn with Bhansali 22 years after the blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), which also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Devgn will share the screen with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The two stars will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious multilingual, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Also Read - After Success of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn And Tabu Come Together For Hindi Remake

Bhansali production’s official social media page has shared the first day of shooting where Ajay Devgn was seen holding the script and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a white kurta. In the photo that was shared on Bhansali Productions Instagram handle, we can see Ajay clad in a black shirt as he held a script in his hand. The actor smiled widely while reuniting with Bhansali after many years. “We are happy to have @ajaydevgn join the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi ❤️ @aliaabhatt #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies”, read the caption. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Out: Alia Bhatt’s Powerful Look, Dialogues Will Blow Your Mind- Watch



Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is set to hit cinema halls on July 30. Ajay Devgn’s other upcoming films are MayDay, Bhuj, Maidaan and Thank God.