Actor-producer Ajay Devgn loves cinema and never leaves a chance to promote artists. As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Ajay has reportedly bought the rights of Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura and he will be taking it to the pan-India audience.

The script is currently being written. The film is tentatively titled 'Velley' and the film will be directed by Deven Munjal who was associated with films including Chalte Chalte and Om Shanti Om and will be produced by Ajay Devgn. Actor Sunny Deol's son who made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is also in talks with the makers, that's not it the film is likely to have Dev D actor and Sunny's cousin Abhay Deol on board too. A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Velley is the official adaptation of Telugu crime comedy, Brochevarevarura. Ajay loved the concept and instantly bought the rights for it, so he could take it to a pan-India The script is currently being written."

The source further spilled the beans about Abhay and Karan sharing the screen for the very first time. "Abhay is known for high concept films and Brocheverevarura is one of the most unique ideas in recent times. Karan is excited to team up with his uncle for the first time If they come on board, there will be multiple script reading sessions and workshops before the film goes on the floors."

Meanwhile, Karan is all set to share the screen with megastar and Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny Deol, and uncle Bobby Deol for the sequel of Apne 2. The film will reportedly go on the floor by the summer of 2021.