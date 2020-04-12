Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn lashed out at the ‘educated’ people who reportedly attacked doctors for allegedly spreading coronavirus only because they were in the market buying groceries. Ajay took to social media and expressed his anger for the same. Also Read - Mumbai Police's Humorous Response to 'Singham' Ajay Devgn After he Shares Their Video On COVID-19

Ajay Devgn took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminalsPouting face. #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona.” Also Read - Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Bollywood Celebs Shower Wishes on Singham

Two doctors in New Delhi were recently attacked by a man for spreading coronavirus as they were buyig groceries from a market near their home on Wednesday. The accused has now been sent to judicial custody untill 24th of this month. Last week, a group of doctors from AIIMS in Bhopal, who were returning from the emergency duty were beaten up by police with sticks. “We showed them our IDs and we had our aprons on. There were some more colleagues. The policemen were abusive and said we were the ones causing the viral infection,” they said.

There have been several reports from states such Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala that landlords are threatening to remove doctors and health workers as tenants as they fear of getting coronavirus. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday in a statement to the media said that legal action will be taken against landlords who threat any doctor or paramedics.

The massive coronavirus outbreak has taken more than 250 lives in India and has infected more than 7,000 people. The worst hit nations by the virus are Italy, China and the US.