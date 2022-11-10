Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar And Others Extend Support to Team India After Losing in T20 World Cup: ‘Chin up…’

Several Bollywood and TV celebs supported the cricketers and showered Team India with a ton of love just as India's World Cup 2022 ambitions crumbled.

Bollywood Fraternity Extends Support to Team India: Team India's hopes of winning the World Cup came crumbling down in a nail-biting semi-final encounter against England on Thursday. The Bollywood fraternity supported the players and showered the cricketers with a ton of love just as India's World Cup 2022 aspirations fizzled. Several celebs like Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and others extended their love and support to 'Men in Blue.'

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Keep heart guys. Team India, today & forever ❤️ 🇮🇳,” alongside an elaborated emotional note. The caption on the note read, “Dear Team India, Cheering for you as you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you.

Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever. – An avid fan, Ajay Devgn.”

Team India, today & forever ❤️ 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IioP6bIc3Q — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 10, 2022

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “England outplayed us & congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team’s shoulders and it’s in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, Yes it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn’t end here.. this is but a chapter. We’ll emerge it stronger. Keeps your chins up.”

Arjun Rampal supported Men in Blue and wrote, “Been out played today,unfortunately we didn’t bring our best game to the semis, nothing to take away from #England they were the much better side today. Such is the game. Well played through the tournament #TeamIndia heartbreak today. Congratulations #TeamEngland #T20Iworldcup2022.”

The innings by Virat Kohli and Hardik Panday added some excitement to England’s victory over India in the 2022 men’s T20 World Cup semifinal, which they won by a margin of 10 wickets.