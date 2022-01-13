Ajay Devgn’s visit to Sabarimala Temple: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn grabbed all the eyeballs after his pictures visiting Sabarimala Temple went viral. The temple is a popular pilgrimage site in South India and one of Kerala’s most well-known Sastha temples. And anyone who wants to attend the temple must first complete a lengthy ritual just like the Singham actor did. The actor posted the picture on his social media handle, dressed in all black. He finished his look with a black shawl, black trousers, and a ‘mala’ around his neck. Sharing the look with his followers, Ajay captioned, “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa” with a hand-fold emoji.Also Read - IPO News Today: Federal Bank Subsidiary FedFina To Hit The Bourses Soon, Starts IPO Process

Ajay Devgn, along with his cousins Vikrant and Dharmendra, paid a visit to Lord Ayyappa's temple in Sabarimala. His religious journey has now been disclosed with some fascinating details. According to The Times of India, the actor slept on a floor mat for 11 days and only wore black. He did Ayyappa pooja twice a day as well. There are also dietary restrictions prior to visiting the temple. The actor ate only vegetarian food (no garlic or onion) and walked around barefoot. During this time, no perfume or alcohol is permitted and Tanhaji fame adhered to all of them. According to reports, the actor was a devout follower of all the rites. Before travelling to Sabarimala, pilgrims must be celibate for 41 days. They travel through the woods in the traditional manner.

Fans flooded the comment section appreciating his all-black look. One of the fans wrote, “Good looking Ajay sir.” While another follower wrote, “Very nice looking” and several others swamped with heart and fire emojis. Well, we couldn’t agree more with his fans. While on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in S.S Rajamouli’s RRR. The 52-year-old actor also has Singham 3, Maidaan, Rudra, Runway 34, Kaithi in his pipeline.

We too loved his all-black look. What do you feel about Ajay Devgn’s look? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.