Home

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn honors Kajol, Nysa and Tanuja on Womens Day, calls them Shernis

Ajay Devgn honors Kajol, Nysa and Tanuja on Women’s Day, calls them ‘Sherni’s’

Ajay Devgn shared a heartfelt Women’s Day post featuring Kajol, Nysa, Tanuja, his mother Veena and other women family members, praising their courage, resilience and the impact they have on his life.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn marked International Women’s Day by sharing a heartfelt tribute to women in his life. The actor posted a series of family pictures on social media, highlighting his admiration and love for his wife Kajol, daughter Nysa Devgn and other family members, calling them the “shernis” of his life. The post instantly drew attention from fans, who praised Ajay for celebrating women with warmth and affection.

Family moments take center stage

In the shared pictures, Ajay showcased tender and joyful family moments. One photo captured a beautiful gathering featuring Kajol, Tanuja, Tanisha Mukerji and his mother, Veena Devgan. All were elegantly dressed and smiling at the camera, radiating positivity and togetherness.

Another picture highlighted a father-daughter moment, where Ajay wrapped his arm around Nysa, displaying the close bond they share. The caption, “This Singham is nothing without his shernis,” emphasized the crucial role these women play in his life and left fans expressing admiration in the comments.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

A tribute to maternal strength

Ajay has often expressed deep respect for his mother, Veena Devgan. Earlier, he shared a picture from the screening of the film Maa, featuring himself, Kajol and Veena, calling her the “shakti” behind his life. His words, “The shakti of our lives. Everything we are begins with you. Happy Birthday, Maa,” reflected his profound gratitude toward the women who shaped his life, highlighting the significance of maternal influence in his personal and professional journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

More about Ajay Devgn

On the work front, Ajay is busy preparing for the release of Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar. The film sees him reprising his iconic role alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi.

New cast additions include Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. Dhamaal 4 is slated for a July 3 release, and fans are eagerly awaiting the comic timing and ensemble chemistry the franchise is known for. Ajay’s previous release, De De Pyaar De 2, also reinforced his versatility as a leading actor in contemporary Bollywood.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.