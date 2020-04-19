Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn in their latest statements on social media have requested the coronavirus survivors to donate blood in order to win the battle against the pandemic. Both Hrithik and Ajay took to their respective Twitter accounts and shared a note on the same. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Makes 4-year-old Fan's Birthday Special With Adorable Wish, Video Goes Viral

"If you've recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now," wrote Ajay Devgn. In his tweet, he also tagged BMC and the office of chief minister of Maharashtra.

If you've recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now🙏
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

Hrithik also urged everyone who is a coronavirus survivor to donate blood to fight COVID-19 . “Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital is on a mission that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus. If you have surpassed the 14 day quarantine after testing positive, and after the last negative result, your blood contains cells that can kill the virus. If you donate your blood others can recover too, especially those who are serious. Please sign up now to donate your blood and save lives. Contact: Dr Swapneil Parikh Email: dr. swapneilparikh@gmail.com No: 8369629902 ,” read Hrithik’s note.

Recently, Ajay had expressed his anger over the attack on doctors and cops who are risking their lives to fight Covid-19 pandemic in a recent incident. He took to Twitter and wrote, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona.”