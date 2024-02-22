Home

Entertainment

‘Ajay Devgn is The Real Singham of Industry’: R Madhavan Hugs Ajay at The Trailer Launch of Shaitaan, Talks About His ‘Kindness’

‘Ajay Devgn is The Real Singham of Industry’: R Madhavan Hugs Ajay at The Trailer Launch of Shaitaan, Talks About His ‘Kindness’

At the Shaitaan trailer launch, R Madhavan wishes he can do justice to the 'kindness' Ajay Devgn has showed to him while filming. The two share a hug.

'Ajay Devgn is The Real Singham of Industry': R Madhavan Hugs Ajay at The Trailer Launch of Shaitaan, Talks About His 'Kindness'

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan are two of the strongest performers in the industry. In Shaitaan, the two bring thrill and mystery for the audience. The film’s trailer hit the screens on Thursday and at the grand trailer launch in Mumbai, Madhavan and Ajay shared an unexpected bond. While answering a question about his experience of filming Shaitaan, the actor talked about sharing the screen space with the ‘real Singham of the industry.’

Trending Now

The trailer of Shaitaan features Madhavan in one of the most challenging parts of his career. He plays the devil, the titular character in the film with extreme grittiness. So much so that the trailer looks entirely about him. And that’s exactly what Madhavan thanked Ajay for. He said his character is the strongest in the film and an actor would trade anything to play that role. He thanked Ajay for choosing the other character and letting him play the role of ‘shaitaan’. Mahdavan called Ajay the real Singham of Bollywood who is insecure and inspiring.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom)

Ajay and Madhavan shared a hug as the latter heaped praises about Ajay being a selfless superstar. “Now I can tell you that he’s the real Singham of the industry. The film is over and I have nothing to gain by this. So, I asked him earlier why wouldn’t you do this role – it’s the most solid character in the film. When we were shooting this film, we didn’t decide the title. It was chosen after the shooting. I didn’t know how impactful will be my character because the title wasn’t based on my role. But, when the teaser came, it was all about my character – the shaitaan. And now, even in the trailer, they have only highlighted my role. I feel an actor has to be extremely fearless and insecure to do this. For an actor to be giving away the whole credit and footage, he has to have knowledge of the industry and enough love for the craft. He has given me such a big role and I can only hope and pray that I can do justice to the kindness that he has shown me. I am very grateful for this (sic),” he said.

Shaitaan is the story of a family which is attacked by a man who uses black magic to bring hell upon them. He performs a strong spell on the daughter of the family and the parents, played by Ajay and Jyotika, do everything in their power to save her and their family. They have no idea what they are dealing with and the kind of strength this magic holds. But, if it’s about protecting one’s kids, the parents would do anything.

Shaitaan is directed by Vikas Bahl who is foraying into the horror-mystic genre for the first time. Produced by Ajay and Kumar Mangat Pathak, it is slated to hit the screens on March 8.

Your thoughts on the trailer?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.