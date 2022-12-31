Nysa Devgan Looks Ravishing in Dubai With Friends Ahead of New Year – See Pics

Ajay Devgn's and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is all set to ring New Year in Dubai with friends - See viral pics.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan was spotted in Dubai with her friends ahead of New Year. The star kid took a flight with Orhan Awatramani, who later dropped pictures from Dubai. Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff also joined the duo for the celebration. In the first picture shared by Nysa on her private account, she held her drink and passport and posed with Orhan. The duo were all smiles as they both boarded a flight to leave Mumbai.

NYSA DEVGN IN DUBAI AHEAD OF NEW YEAR

Orhan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram stories. Nysa looked ravishing in a printed statement silk dress from Versace, as she posed with Orhan. Nysa looked incredible with thick eyeliner, tinted lips, accentuated cheekbones and open wavy hair. The duo were joined by Tania Shroff in the following pictures. She wore a glamorous silver top and denim.

NYSA DEVGAN WITH HER FRIENDS IN DUBAI

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s firstborn and she has a younger brother named Yug. Nysa is pursuing higher education in Switzerland after graduating from the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore. She is frequently seen travelling with her friends abroad.

