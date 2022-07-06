Nysa Devgan in Spain: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan, is currently on vacation with her friends in Spain. The popular star-kid’s Spanish vacation pics are going viral on social media. Nysa who is currently pursuing her higher studies visited Spain this week and her friend and socialite Orhan Awatramani shared several pictures on his Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with her friends. Nysa looks pretty in a white top with dramatic sleeves paired with a beige coloured skirt. She has left her hair loose and is busy chatting with her friends in one of the picture. In another picture, she has wrapped her arms around her friend and is happily posing for the camera.Also Read - Nysa Devgn Parties at Nightclub in Sexy Plunging Neckline And White Crop Top, Fan Says ‘Kajol Ki Beti Sabse HOT’

Sharing the post, Nysa Devgan's friend Orhan captioned it as, "in Spain w/o the S". Soon after, their friends flooded the comment section. Nysa Devgan also dropped a comment, she wrote, "no s cuz no saving".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Nysa’s friend also shared two pics of the star-daughter on his Instagram stories, check them out:



Recently Nysa partied the night away with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal and few other friends at a London club.

Earlier, Nysa Devgan was in Amsterdam, where she met with actress Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. In one of the images, Janhvi, Nysa, and her friends can be seen enjoying a meal. Sharing the post, Janhvi captioned it as “#amstagram.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Nysa Devgan is studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.