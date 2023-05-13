Home

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan Team up For Vikas Bahl’s Supernatural Thriller

Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan Team up For Vikas Bahl’s Supernatural Thriller

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and '3 Idiots' star R. Madhavan will be sharing the screen in the upcoming supernatural thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl.

Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan Team up For Vikas Bahl's Supernatural Thriller

Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan to Star in Supernatural Thriller: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and ‘3 Idiots’ star R. Madhavan will be sharing the screen in the upcoming supernatural thriller film. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, who directed the National Award winning film ‘Queen’. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors next month. It will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

For the film Ajay, who is also producing the film, has teamed up with ‘Drishyam 2’ producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is being produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

You may like to read

Ajay’s last film ‘Bholaa’ grossed Rs 112 crore worldwide as per trade experts. Prior to that ‘Drishyam 2’ registered a monumental success collecting Rs 345 crore worldwide.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.