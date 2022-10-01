Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘ is directed by Om Raut. Tracing the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, it stars Ajay as the eponymous lead, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Sizzles Hard With Sidharth Malhotra in 'Manike' Teaser From Thank God - Watch Viral Video
The film is set in 17th century and revolves around Tanaji’s attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.