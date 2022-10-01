Ajay Devgn on Winning national Award For Tanhaji: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who was feted with a National Award for Best Actor for his work in Tanhaji on Monday, shared that the honour is significant because it comes from a larger demography. Ajay in a statement shared that he is “humbled and honoured to win two National awards” for Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior, which marks his 100th film, “one as producer of best film & one as best actor”. “I also share the Best Actor win with Suriya, whose cinema I like & respect.” The superstar shared that this is his “third win as Best Actor.”Also Read - 68th National Film Awards 2022 Highlights: Ajay Devgn Wins Best Actor For Third Time, Asha Parekh Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke

“I feel elated yet humbled each time this happens. The National Award is significant because it comes from a larger demography and it represents Indian cinema, embracing cultural and language barriers. And, it has an inclusive audience.” “Tanhaji was my hundredth film. And it made inroads because it spoke of valour, friendship, family and national fervour. I thank Om Raut, the director and the entire technical team. Not to forget my co-actors, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, both of who were pitch-perfect in the film.” Also Read - Thank God: MP Minister Vishvas Sarang Calls Ajay Devgn – Sidharth Malhotra Film ‘Inappropriate’, Seeks Ban