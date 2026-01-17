Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh’s Dhamaal 4 shifts release date to avoid March 2026 box office clash

Fans waiting to laugh their hearts out once again will have to hold on a little longer. The makers of Dhamaal 4 have officially postponed the release of the much-loved comedy franchise. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on March 20, 2026, during the Eid weekend, will now release on June 12, 2026.

The decision was announced through an Instagram post by T-Series, leaving fans surprised but hopeful. While the wait has grown longer, the makers have made it clear that the delay is a calculated move rather than a setback.

Why was Dhamaal 4 delayed?

The original release date placed Dhamaal 4 in direct competition with two big-ticket films, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Both projects are action-heavy and expected to draw massive crowds. To avoid a high-stakes box office clash, the team behind Dhamaal 4 chose to step away from the crowded Eid window.

Announcing the new date, the producers wrote, “Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai. Stay tuned!” The message hinted that the decision was taken early to keep things smooth and stress-free for the film’s theatrical run.

Who’s returning for the madness?

Directed once again by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back its core chaos creators, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra. Their comic timing and chemistry have been the backbone of the franchise since the beginning.

This time, the ensemble cast gets bigger with the addition of Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. However, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, who were seen in Total Dhamaal, will not be part of this instalment.

How big is the Dhamaal franchise?

The Dhamaal series began in 2007 and quickly became a fan favourite for its slapstick humour and memorable characters. It was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019. The third film proved to be a massive success, earning Rs 228.27 crore worldwide.

Backed by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios, Dhamaal 4 also sees Ajay Devgn returning as a producer.

What does the new date mean for fans?

By shifting to June 2026, the makers are clearly aiming for a solo run at the box office, free from heavy competition. While the wait may feel longer, fans can expect the familiar madness, bigger laughs and a full dose of nostalgia when the film finally arrives.

For now, the message is simple: the Dhamaal is delayed, but the fun is very much on the way.