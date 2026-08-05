Ajay Devgn shares hilarious birthday wish for Kajol; fans call them Bollywood’s cutest couple

Ajay Devgn's adorable birthday post for Kajol wins hearts. The actor says, "My best jokes have had the same audience". Watch the viral video.

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Kajol gets birthday wish from Ajay Devgn (PC-Instagram)

Ajay Devgn marked wife Kajol’s 52nd birthday with a sweet and humorous social media post that perfectly reflected their fun-loving relationship. The actor shared a candid picture of the two and accompanied it with a witty caption that quickly won over fans. Posting the photo on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “Turns out my best jokes have had the same audience all these years… Happy birthday, @kajol.”

The post soon went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with birthday wishes for Kajol and praising the couple’s chemistry. Many admired how the two have continued to keep their relationship light-hearted even after more than two decades of marriage.

One fan commented, “And what a beautiful audience it is. Happy birthday to my favourite actress in Bollywood. Wishing her joy, happiness and prosperity.” Another wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday, Kajol ma’am.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot in 1999 after falling in love during the filming of Hulchul. Since then, they have become one of Bollywood’s most admired couples. They are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug, and often share glimpses of their family life through interviews and social media.

Kajol made her Bollywood debut with Bekhudi in 1992 and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars. Over the years, she has delivered memorable performances in films such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa and My Name Is Khan. She was recently seen in Maa and Sarzameen.

Ajay, meanwhile, continues to enjoy a successful career with films across action, drama and comedy genres. Together, the couple remain among Bollywood’s most enduring and loved celebrity pairs.