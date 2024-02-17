Ajay Devgn Shares Shirtless Pictures Flaunting Chiseled Body, Fans Says ‘Hot and Handsome Actor’

Home

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn shocked everyone by dropping his shirtless pic on social media. Fans on social media went berserk after watching him age like fine wine. See pic.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is a versatile actor known for his diverse roles in movies, and has been cast in a variety of films such as Singham and Golmaal. He is now gearing up to star in several exciting projects including Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum, Shaitaan, and the highly anticipated Singham Again. Read along

Ajay Devgn Goes Shirtless, Flaunts His Abs- See Pics

Fans eagerly await the release of these films, Recently the Singham actor surprised everyone by sharing a shirtless photo of himself on social media. In the photo, he can be seen wearing black sunglasses and checkered pants, while displaying a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his chest. The picture quickly went viral, sparking reactions from numerous netizens.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s X (Twitter) Post:

Netizens Go Bonkers After Watching Ajay Devgn’s Shirtless Pic

Bollywood fans on social media went berserk on social media when Ajay Devgn surprised everyone with his shirtless pic. A user on X wrote,” Ajay Devgn is the most handsome man ever born in this world (sic).” The second user wrote, “I am seeing his movie from my childhood he is still young but I am feeling older than him… Good bro…stay blessed (sic).” The third fan commented, “Fantastic fabulous and outstanding performance sir plz release the official glimpse of u from #SA (sic). The fourth fan wrote, “Ajay Devgn & Salman Khan Most Handsome and Dashing Stars Bollywood (sic).”

Ajay Devgn’s Professional Front

Ajay Devgn is set to appear in an upcoming supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan alongside R Madhavan and Jyotika. The teaser has already captivated the audience, who are eagerly anticipating its release. In order to keep the excitement going, the producers have unveiled the first song called Khushiyaan Bator Lo. This lovely song pays tribute to family.

Written by Amit Trivedi, performed by Jubin Nautiyal, and written by Kumaar, the song is featured in a film starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and Aangad Maaholay on a joyous family outing that is disrupted by a stranger. The song captures their happy moments as they embark on their family trip. The lyrics are incredibly soothing. Sharing the poster, Ajay mentioned, “#Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024 (sic).”

In addition to acting in the film, the actor is also co-producing it. The film is being directed by Vikas Bahl. Ajay Devgn fans are not only expecting him to see on Shaitan but many await his first looks in Singham Again which gained popularity in the Bollywood Industry.

What are your thoughts on Ajay Devgn’s shirtless pic?

What are your thoughts on Ajay Devgn's shirtless pic?