Ajay Devgn, Son Yug Visit Lalbaugcha Raja: During the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn along with his 11-year-old son Yug visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. As the actor entered the pandal premise he was mobbed by many fans who wanted to click selfies with him, however the actor managed to seek bappa's blessings and even sheiled his son from crowd. The father-son duo even posed in-front of the huge Ganpati idol and looked happy after the darshan. Ajay later shared a glimpse from their pandal visit, he wrote in caption: "Always a special feeling. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

No wonder the actor dished out a major father goals by escorting his son, check out more pics and video from Ajay Devgn’s pandal visit.

Ajay Devgn, Son Yug At Lalbaugcha Raja

For the occasion, Ajay opted for a blue kurta and white pajyama set, while Yug looked cool in his mustard kurta.

Earlier this week, Kajol too had shared a video from her Ganpati Darshan. Dressed in a golden saree, Kajol looked pretty, the actress to was mobbed during her visit. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Bappa has blessed us. We are now ready to show the world exactly what we have been up to. Salaam Venky.”

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, devotees were allowed to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja this year. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest pandals in Mumbai and is become part of city lore. Lakhs of devotees visit it every day during the 10-day festival.