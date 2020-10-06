Actor Ajay Devgn‘s cousin Anil Devgan passed away on Monday. The actor tweeted to inform about his brother’s death and mentioned that the family is heartbroken after the sudden demise of the 51-year-old. Also Read - 'Yaad Hai Na 2 October Ko Kya Hua Tha': 'Drishyam' Fans Are Back With Yearly Reminder, Flood Twitter With Memes

Stating that the family will not hold a personal prayer meet for the former director, Ajay tweeted, "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet" (sic)

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Anil Devgn was known to have directed Ajay in his movies titled Raju Chacha, Blackmail, and Haal-e-Dil. He had also worked as a creative director on his brother’s movie Son of Sardaar. He had begun his career with Ajay on the sets of Phool Aur Kaante. Anil had worked as an assistant director on Jaan Itihaas, and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha among other films.

May his soul rest in peace!