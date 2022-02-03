Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who plays a prominent role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, has revealed his first look from the film. Devgn looks dashing as ever and has left the netizens in awe.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is All Set To Have a Grand Trailer Launch on February 4

Taking to his Instagram handle, Devgn shared the look of his character from the film. Posing in front of a blue-coloured vintage car, Ajay’s character emerges as confident, dressed in off-white pants, paired with a grey blazer and crisp shirt. Also Read - Rudra Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Looks Fierce And Intense in His Debut Web Series

His look is completed with a pair of dark shades and a dark-brown cap. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi New Release Date: Alia Bhatt's Movie to Hit The Screens on Feb 25 Now

Further, he wrote, “Apni pehchaan se chaar chaand lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022.”

The much-awaited magnum opus marks Devgn’s reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their iconic movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)