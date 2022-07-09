Bollywood star daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan are the new besties in town! The young divas are setting internet on fire with their new set of pictures where the duo can be seen chilling with their gang, interestingly Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha also featured in one of the photos. Janhvi, who is currently filming ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan across Europe had shared some pics hanging out with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa, a few weeks ago. The star-kids met in Amsterdam along with few other friends, the group also wander around in the beautiful lanes of the European city, and their picture sets holiday goals. Also Read - Nysa Devgn Parties at Nightclub in Sexy Plunging Neckline And White Crop Top, Fan Says ‘Kajol Ki Beti Sabse HOT’

And now socialite Orhan Awtramani who is also on a vacation with his friends shared some more throw back clicks on his Instagram. In the pics, Nysa and Jahnvi were twinning in red, and their friendship is quite evident in the photos as they pose and dine together.

Nysa and Janhvi can also be seen enjoying some lip-smacking food with Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha as the actor met the star-kids’ gang in Amsterdam. In the pictures shared by Orhan, we can see Janhvi and Nysa twinning in red as they posed cheerfully for the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)



In another picture, we can see them happily relishing some good food along with Varun and Natasha.

Going by these pics it’s safe to say that Janhvi and Nysa are the new besties of tinsel town, meanwhile, check out some more pics of the ladies shared by Orhan on his Instagram stories:

Janhvi Kapoor who is the eldest daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’ in the year 2018. Nysa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgan is currently pursuing her higher studies in Switzerland. Nysa is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education.