Chennai: It is Ajay Devgn's birthday and team RRR has decided to make this day more special by revealing the actor's first look from the much-awaited movie of the year. Carrying forward the tradition, director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter sharing the video and wrote, "LOAD… AIM… SHOOT…He derives strength from empowering his people! Presenting @AjayDevgn from #RRRMovie."

In this video, Ajay Devgn can be seen standing on the war ground with people surrounding him in a circle, chanting 'Load, Aim, Shoot'. Towards the end of the video, Ajay reveals his look from under a shawl.

Even Ajay Devgn shared the same video on his social media account and wrote, ”Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character.”

Director SS Rajamouli had earlier also presented Ram Charan’s look from the movie on the actor’s birthday. RRR is a movie based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.