Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante director Kuku Kohli dies at 77 in Mumbai

Kuku Kohli, the filmmaker behind Ajay Devgn’s debut film Phool Aur Kaante, has died in Mumbai at the age of 77. His passing marks the loss of a director associated with several memorable Hindi films.

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Kuku Kohli, best known for Ajay Devgn-starrer Phool Aur Kaante, dies at 77 (PC: Twitter)

Filmmaker Kuku Kohli has died at the age of 77 in Mumbai. The director who introduced Ajay Devgn to Hindi cinema with Phool Aur Kaante passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. Kohli had reportedly been unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His sudden death has brought an end to the journey of a filmmaker who remained associated with several popular Hindi films through the 1990s and early 2000s.

Kuku Kohli dies after heart attack

Kohli’s brother-in-law Balraj Irani confirmed the filmmaker’s death. According to him Kohli had been admitted to the hospital a few days earlier after doctors detected a blockage. A stent was fitted and his condition had appeared stable. However his health took a sudden turn for the worse.

Irani said that Kohli was speaking with family members when he suffered the heart attack and collapsed. The filmmaker could not be revived. His funeral is scheduled to take place at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

Kuku Kohli launched Ajay Devgn with Phool Aur Kaante

One of Kuku Kohli’s biggest contributions to Hindi cinema was giving Ajay Devgn his first major break with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The film marked Devgn’s debut as a leading actor and went on to establish him as a promising new face in Bollywood.

The film also featured Madhoo, late Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep. Its success gave Kohli a strong start as a director while putting Devgn on the path to a long and successful career. Kohli later worked with Devgn again in Suhaag. The 1994 action drama also starred Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. The film holds significance as it brought Devgn and Kumar together on screen for the first time.

His work in Hindi cinema

Kuku Kohli remained active across different phases of Hindi cinema and directed several films during his career. His filmography included Kohraam, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

His final directorial project was Woh Tera Naam Tha. While his later work was less frequent his association with some of the memorable commercial films of the 1990s ensured that his name remained connected with that era of Bollywood filmmaking.

Kuku Kohli’s family

Kohli was married to actor Aruna Irani. He had two daughters from his first marriage to Rita Kohli, Pooja Kohli and Karishma Kohli. Pooja is associated with film production while Karishma has worked behind the camera. She served as an assistant director on films such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She later co-directed the Netflix series The Fame Game.