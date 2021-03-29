Delhi: A video has gone viral from Delhi’s Aerocity where two men from different groups were seen fighting over a small accident. The video showed a large group of men and women screaming and slapping each other over what appeared to be a case of road rage. One of the men from the group looked like Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and many people on social media assumed the white shirt man Ajay. Also Read - Nora Fatehi in Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown Burns The Internet

Although, the face is not clear, however, many claimed he is Ajay Devgn. The actor's team on Monday issued a statement where they said that Ajay has not stepped in Delhi-NCR in the last 14 months. "Post the promotion of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn't set foot in the capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything," the statement by his spokesperson read.

The incident took place on Friday night at Aerocity, Delhi near IGI Airport. Those nabbed were identified as Taranjit Singh (31), a resident of Janak Puri who deals in sale and purchase of cars and Naveen Kumar (29), a resident of Chhawla village who is a property dealer. Singh and Kumar were leaving after dinner when one of their vehicles 'slightly touched' the other vehicle at the parking area. The police had said that they got into a quarrel and several other men also joined them.