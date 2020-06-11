The killing of Congress Sarpanch and Kashmiri pandit Ajay Pandita in Anantnag evoked strong reaction from Bollywood actors. They are not only condemning the cold-blooded murder but also demanding justice and safe return of Kashmiri pandits to their home town. After Kangana Ranaut, actor Preity Zinta expressed grief at the merciless killing of the lone sarpanch which took place near Lok Bhawan Larkipora in south Kashmir district of Anantnag. She hopes Ajay’s family gets justice. Also Read - Preity Zinta Demands Justice For Ajay Pandita After Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Bollywood's 'Selective Secularism'

Preity Zinta took to Twitter to pour her heart out and wrote, "Deeply saddened & Upset at the merciless killing of the lone sarpanch in Anantnag recently. My condolence to the family in their time of grief. I hope that his family gets JUSTICE & appropriate action is taken against the guilty. #RIP #JusticeForAjayPandita #KashmiriPandit".

Take a look at the tweet:

Actor Kangana Ranaut too expressed her grief and slammed members of the Bollywood industry for their selective secularism. In a video message shared by Kangana’s team on social media, the actor can be seen slamming the Bollywood actors, the so-called liberals and intellectuals for their selective secularism, who only react to topics with Jihadi agendas. She can be heard saying: “Inki manavta tabhi phooti hain jab uske peeche kuch Jihadi agenda ho”.

Kangana can also be heard saying, “Panditon ko Kashmir wapis bheja jaye, unko zamin wapis ki jaye, Hinduism ki sthapana ki jaye or Ajay ji ka balidan vyarth nai jana chahye” – “Kashmiri Pandits should be sent back to their state and their land should be handed over rightfully. Justice should be served. Also, Ajay Pandita’s sacrifice shouldn’t go in vain”.

#KanganaRanaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood and so-called liberals and urges @narendramodi @PMOIndia to take strict action against atrocities done on #KashmiriPandits and their safe return to their homeland. #AjayPandita #JusticeForAjayPandita pic.twitter.com/gy6PxxkzEh — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 10, 2020

On Monday at 6 PM, terrorists shot dead Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag. According to details, terrorists fired from a close range and grievously injured 40-year-old. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The area has been cordoned off to nab the assailants. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.