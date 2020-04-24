Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested on April 18, 2020 i.e. Saturday for his objectionable remarks during a Facebook live, has been granted bail on Friday by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. He was arrested on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders. Also Read - 'Level of Hatred Increasing': Congress Leader Singhvi Takes Jibe at Rangoli Chandel, Ajaz Khan

A case was registered under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the actor. Also Read - Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Arrested by Mumbai Police After 'Muslim is Responsible For Any Incident' Rant on Facebook Live

The incident happened in a Facebook Live session, when the actor was seen ranting over how Muslims are targeted for all calamities including the natural ones. Ajaz had said, “If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident but have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?” Also Read - Ajaz Khan in 14-Days Judicial Custody After Mumbai Police Arrested Him in The Communal Hatred Case

This is not the first time, Ajaz has landed in a soup. The ex Bigg Boss contestant has his own fair share of controversies. From posting objectionable videos to possessing banned drugs, he has time and again faced legal action.