Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 fame and actor Eijaz Khan took to Twitter mentioning how people are mistakenly confusing him with another actor Ajaz Khan who has been arrested by NCB in connection to a drug case. The actor wittily corrected people who have been tagging him instead of tagging Ajaz. Also Read - Ajaz Khan Drugs Case Update: NCB Suspects he Supplies Drugs at Bollywood Parties, Consumes Them

With similarities in their name pronunciation, Eijaz Khan took to Twitter and corrected people asking them to ‘wear their spectacles’ and read both the names properly before jumping to any conclusions. He further mentioned that even though these things does not affect him much, yet he wanted to bring it to the notice of the people. Eijaz Khan also shared a picture in which he can be seen wearing spectacles. Also Read - Pavitra Punia on Dating 12-Year Elder Eijaz Khan And How Their Parents Reacted on Belonging to Different Religion

Meanwhile, actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug case. The court has also reportedly sent the actor into a three-day NCB custody after his name cropped up while drug peddler Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata was being interrogated. The agency suspects Ajaz of consuming and supplying drugs at Bollywood parties. However, the further probe is still underway.