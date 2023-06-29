Ajaz Khan Opens up on Meeting Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail, Battling Depression

Home

Ajaz Khan recently opened up on meeting Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail and battling depression during his imprisonment.

Ajaz Khan Opens up on Meeting Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail: Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan recently opened up about his experience in Arthur Road jail. The actor was granted bail in May 2023 after serving a prolonger jail-term since 2021. Ajaz was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case. He was arrested at the Mumbai airport by NCB which found 31 tablets of Alprazolam, having a total weight of 4.5 grams with him. He revealed about going through hardships during two years of his imprisonment. Ajaz also mentioned about meeting Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra, Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut and Armaan Kohli at Arthur Road jail.

AJAZ KHAN OPENS UP ON MEETING ARYAN KHAN AND RAJ KUNDRA IN JAIL

Ajaz, in an interaction with Times of India said, “One day feels like a year inside the jail. I don’t want to say anything about the person who made the case against me (refers to Sameer Wankhede), and the world is witnessing what’s happening to him. I wish him good luck. I was considered guilty even before the verdict was pronounced. I was finally granted bail by the Supreme Court, but I was in jail for 26 months and I missed out on work and my son’s growing-up years.” He further added, “Ek toilet mein 400 log jaate hain. Imagine the state of that toilet! I went through anxiety and depression. It was tough but I had to survive for my family, which comprises my 85-year-old father, wife, and son. I met many people, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, Armaan Kohli, Aryan Khan, and Raj Kundra, inside the jail. You wouldn’t want even your enemy to go through this. I initially refused to meet my son as I didn’t want him to see me in prison, but met him eventually after six months, as I wanted him to know my story from me and become strong for the world.” Ajaz also told that he has written a book on his experience which he intends to turn into a web series.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Patth (2003) and also acted in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa (2007).

