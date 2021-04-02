Mumbai: The trailer of much-awaited Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans has been released. Karan Johar took to Twitter sharing the trailer. He wrote, ”Twists in the story and twisted characters go hand in hand. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix.” Also Read - April 2021 Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 And SonyLIV This Month?

Two minutes seven-second trailer presents glimpses of four different stories, led by female protagonists and each having its own struggle. The trailer begins with a man telling his wife on the first night after marriage that he always loved someone else. To this, his wife replies, 'If you guys can cheat, you should have the guts to be cheated on'. The very dialogue sets the tone of the plot. Furthermore, the trailer also reveals Trailer also features Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari who continuously struggle to admit their love for each other. It will not be wrong to say that the trailer highlights various shades in a relationship. Overall, the trailer raises several plots including constraints of unhappy marriage life, lust, prejudices and homosexuality.

Ajeeb Daastaans features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others.

Ajeeb Daastaans is produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. It will be released on Netflix on April 16.