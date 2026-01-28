Home

Ajit Pawar Death: Bollywood mourns Maharashtra Deputy CM; Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh share condolences

Bollywood mourns the death of Ajit Pawar. Read inside their condolences messages for late Maharashtra Deputy CM.

The country is currently in deep shock after hearing the heartbreaking news of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death. The late Deputy CM passed away after his aircraft crashed while attempting to land in Baramati. The tragic incident sent shockwaves across the country, leaving the political world and the entertainment industry in deep sorrow. Known as a towering figure in Maharashtra politics, Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise has created an irreplaceable void in the industry. From his fans, close people to several Bollywood stars, they are all mourning his death. As news of Several celebrities and prominent public figures took to social media to express their grief and extend condolences to his family and supporters.

What was the cause of Ajit Pawar’s death?

Ajit was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai along with his PSO and an attendant when the Learjet 45 aircraft crash-landed. He had left Mumbai early in the morning to visit his hometown and address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad polls. Sadly, no one survived the crash.

It was Ajit Pawar’s brother, Shriniwas Pawar, who first confirmed the heartbreaking news and said his son Yugendra was in the hospital at Baramati. He stated, “It’s very sad moment for us. No one survived the crash. My son Yugendra (Pawar) is in the hospital at Baramati. We are all headed to Baramati. The last rites will be in Baramati.”

Ajit Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra, a Rajya Sabha member, and two sons, Parth and Jay.

Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut React

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, visibly shaken, said, “Oh my god… This is such horrible news… There are not enough words to express… I am sorry ke mujhe toh actually hum log subha bahut jald baazi mein rehte hain (I am sorry, I didn’t know. We usually are in a rush in the morning). I will give a proper statement later after aligning my emotions.”

Ajay Devgn shared, “Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss. Om Shanti.”

Anupam Kher and Madhur Bhandarkar Pay Tribute

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also expressed shock. He wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed grief, saying, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji. A towering figure in state politics, his loss is irreparable. Thoughts are with Sunetra ji, Parth, Jay, & the entire Pawar family members during this incredibly difficult time. Strength to them. #OmShanti.”

Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan wrote, “Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the passing of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, President of @mahancpspeaks, and an NDA alliance leader, Sri Ajit Dada Pawar ji @AjitPawarSpeaks, in a devastating plane crash today. His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered, and his enduring commitment to the people will continue to be held with respect. I express my profound condolences on his passing and extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, admirers, and party cadre during this moment of immense grief.”

He concluded, “My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters.”

Bollywood Mourns an Irreplaceable Loss

From Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh and several others, the entertainment industry united in grief to mourn the loss of a leader who commanded immense respect. While Ajit Pawar is not with us today, his legacy will always stay alive through his work.

