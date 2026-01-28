Home

Ajit Pawar death: Did you know that late Maharashtra Deputy CM’s father, Anantrao Pawar, once worked in Indian Cinema with a renowned filmmaker, he was…?

The sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has left the nation stunned. As political leaders and citizens mourn the loss, an unexpected chapter from his family history has resurfaced, drawing attention for its quiet connection to Indian cinema. Long before the Pawar name became synonymous with Maharashtra politics, the family had a brief yet meaningful link with the film world. This lesser-known story adds a human layer to a leader remembered largely for his political journey.

While tributes continue to pour in, conversations online and offline have shifted to rediscovering personal details about Ajit Pawar’s early life. Among them is the role played by his father, Anantrao Pawar, who once worked alongside one of Indian cinema’s most respected pioneers.

Anantrao Pawar’s quiet link to Indian Cinema

Ajit Pawar’s father, Anantrao Pawar, was associated with Rajkamal Studios in Bombay during the early decades of Indian cinema. The studio was founded and owned by legendary filmmaker late V. Shantaram, a name that shaped the cultural and artistic direction of Hindi and Marathi films. Anantrao Pawar reportedly worked in production or studio operations, contributing behind the scenes at a time when cinema was still evolving as an industry.

